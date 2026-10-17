Bay of Bengal nations adopt Delhi Declaration to boost security
On October 13, 2026, seven countries around the Bay of Bengal (including India, Bangladesh, and Thailand) adopted the Delhi Declaration to step up their fight against big issues like terrorism, drug smuggling, and cybercrime.
The idea is simple: work together more closely, especially with Southeast Asia, to keep everyone safer.
BIMSTEC Secretariat to explore international partnerships
The declaration connects security with economic growth by tackling problems like human trafficking and money laundering as a team.
The BIMSTEC Secretariat was asked to explore partnerships with international organizations, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), INTERPOL, and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
As India's Home Minister Amit Shah put it, India follows a policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism, because a safer region means better opportunities for everyone.