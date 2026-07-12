Bay of Bengal system fades, monsoon weakens across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow 20.8mm, Uttar Pradesh 40% shortfall

Lucknow saw 20.8mm of rain in the last day, but overall rainfall since June is way below average, about 40% less than usual.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is also behind, with a 36% shortfall compared to normal levels for this time of year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rain (with a few heavy bursts) could hit eastern districts over the next few days, but Lucknow will likely stay partly cloudy with warm temperatures around 35 Celsius.