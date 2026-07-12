Bay of Bengal system fades, monsoon weakens across Uttar Pradesh
Monsoon rains have slowed down across Uttar Pradesh as of Saturday, July 11, 2026.
Most of the heavy showers are sticking to the eastern side, while western Uttar Pradesh is just getting scattered rain.
The weather system from the Bay of Bengal that brought earlier rain has faded and moved east.
Lucknow 20.8mm, Uttar Pradesh 40% shortfall
Lucknow saw 20.8mm of rain in the last day, but overall rainfall since June is way below average, about 40% less than usual.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh is also behind, with a 36% shortfall compared to normal levels for this time of year.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rain (with a few heavy bursts) could hit eastern districts over the next few days, but Lucknow will likely stay partly cloudy with warm temperatures around 35 Celsius.