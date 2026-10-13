Bear attacks family in Joshimath after Dhumna Devi checked cow
A bear attacked a family in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday morning after Dhumna Devi went to check on a troubled cow.
When her sons Dharmesh, Omprakash, and Bindesh, and daughter Santoshi tried to help her, they were injured too.
Thankfully, everyone survived.
Forest department offers ₹15,000, deploys patrols
The family got initial treatment at the local hospital; those hurt more seriously were moved to bigger hospitals nearby.
The forest department is providing financial assistance of ₹15,000 to the injured and keeping an eye on their recovery.
To keep things safer for locals, since bear sightings are up, a patrol team is out and a cage is being set up to catch the bear.
There's also an awareness campaign starting soon so people know what to do if they spot a bear around town or near farms.