The student shared that it began during a medical consultation in January 2026, when the professor allegedly misbehaved with her and continued to cross boundaries during later checkups.

When she pushed back, he reportedly warned her about giving her poor marks, preventing her from passing the examinations, and making her repeat the same academic year for five years.

Worried about her studies but determined to act, she finally reported him to police, leading to his arrest on charges of sexual harassment and outraging a woman's modesty.