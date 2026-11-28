Beed homeopathic professor arrested after student alleges yearlong harassment
A professor at a homeopathic medical college in Beed was arrested on Friday after a 22-year-old student accused him of sexual harassment.
She said the harassment lasted nearly a year and that he threatened her academic future if she spoke up.
Student reported alleged threats to police
The student shared that it began during a medical consultation in January 2026, when the professor allegedly misbehaved with her and continued to cross boundaries during later checkups.
When she pushed back, he reportedly warned her about giving her poor marks, preventing her from passing the examinations, and making her repeat the same academic year for five years.
Worried about her studies but determined to act, she finally reported him to police, leading to his arrest on charges of sexual harassment and outraging a woman's modesty.