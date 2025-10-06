'Been prescribing for 15yrs': Doctor arrested for cough syrup-related deaths

A government pediatrician in Madhya Pradesh 's Chhindwara district has been arrested after several children died allegedly from consuming contaminated Coldrif cough syrup. Sixteen deaths have been reported, 14 of whom were from Chhindwara. The doctor, Dr. Praveen Soni, was posted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Parasia. He has been booked under BNS sections 105 and 276, and Section 27(A) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, along with directors of Tamil Nadu-based M/s Sresan Pharmaceuticals.

Defense stance Never imagined cough syrup could be contaminated, says doctor Ahead of his arrest, Dr. Soni defended his actions, saying he never imagined the cough syrup could be contaminated. "It was a mixed pattern; there were multiple causes, which I thought went from viral infections to high-grade fevers, which caused kidney damage. One could not imagine...the drugs would be toxic. Why would anyone prescribe it (if it is known it was toxic)?" he told the Indian Express. He also pointed out other doctors prescribed the same medication during seasonal illnesses.

Doctor 'Difficult to say how many syrups I have prescribed' He said he has been prescribing this cough syrup for the past 15 years. "Have all the patients been prescribed the same medication? It is wrong to say that. An anti-cold syrup and other medications are provided for seasonal cold. It is difficult to say how many syrups I have prescribed to patients, but I have been prescribing this cough syrup," he told the newspaper. The FIR was filed by Dr. Ankit Sahlam, Block Medical Officer of Parasia CHC.

Incident details FIR filed by block medical officer Dr. Sahlam claimed several children under five, treated for fever and cough by Dr. Soni, developed acute kidney failure after consuming a locally available cough syrup. The affected children were referred to hospitals in Nagpur for emergency treatment due to symptoms like urine retention and elevated serum creatinine and urea levels, indicating renal failure. It is alleged that Soni "knowingly produced and administered a dangerous adulterated drug to small children, which was capable of causing death."

Government response Madhya Pradesh government halts sales of Coldrif syrup On Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh government stopped sales and distribution of Coldrif Syrup after a test report from Chennai's Drug Testing Laboratory found it adulterated with Diethylene Glycol. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also ordered Dr. Soni's immediate suspension for serious negligence in treating infants during private practice. A special investigation team has been formed to trace the toxic batch's supply chain and hold manufacturers accountable.