Bengal bars government employees from media interaction without prior permission 

The circular also prohibits direct or indirect communication of documents or information with the press without government order. It restricts contribution in editing or managing newspapers and periodicals, participation in radio broadcasts and writing articles for any publication without prior sanction. The order prohibits adverse criticism of state or Central government policies through publications, media interactions, broadcasts, statements, or any other form of communication.

Relation preservation

Restrictions on publications and interactions

The circular further prohibits any publication or interaction that could strain relations between the state government and other governments. "Complete prohibition on any publication, interaction, utterance, broadcast, contribution in any media, which can lead to straining of the relations of the state government with the Central government or any state government/s or between the Central government and the government of any foreign state/s," the circular added.