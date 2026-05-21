Bengal bars government employees from media interaction without prior permission
What's the story
The West Bengal government has issued a new circular barring its employees and officers from talking to the media without prior permission. The order, issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal on May 19, cites existing conduct rules for members of the All India Services (AIS), West Bengal Civil Service, West Bengal Police Service and other state government employees. The circular emphasizes "complete prohibition" on participation in any sponsored or privately produced media program without prior sanction.
Media guidelines
Guidelines for media interactions
The circular also prohibits direct or indirect communication of documents or information with the press without government order. It restricts contribution in editing or managing newspapers and periodicals, participation in radio broadcasts and writing articles for any publication without prior sanction. The order prohibits adverse criticism of state or Central government policies through publications, media interactions, broadcasts, statements, or any other form of communication.
Relation preservation
Restrictions on publications and interactions
The circular further prohibits any publication or interaction that could strain relations between the state government and other governments. "Complete prohibition on any publication, interaction, utterance, broadcast, contribution in any media, which can lead to straining of the relations of the state government with the Central government or any state government/s or between the Central government and the government of any foreign state/s," the circular added.