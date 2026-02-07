Bengal: Locals protest after names marked dead on voter list

Over 58 lakh voters flagged for review

This isn't just about a few names—across Bengal, over 58 lakh voters have reportedly been deleted or flagged for review in the latest revision.

With assembly elections coming up, both BJP and TMC are blaming each other for targeting or protecting certain voters.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even accused the Election Commission of working with BJP to remove 1 crore more names, saying many deleted names belong to married women who changed surnames or moved.

All this could seriously impact who gets to vote—and who doesn't—in 2026.