Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee gets bail in teacher recruitment scam

Chatterjee can't hold any public office while his trial continues.

The whole case started when some candidates who didn't pass the teachers' eligibility test asked the court for help, which kicked off investigations by both the CBI and ED back in June 2022.

The CBI probe was ordered on June 8, 2022, followed by the FIR on June 9, 2022, and the ED case began on June 24, 2022.

Now, officials are digging into how primary and assistant school teachers were recruited.