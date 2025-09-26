Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee gets bail in teacher recruitment scam
Former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Chatterjee just got bail from the Calcutta High Court in the ongoing teacher recruitment scam case.
He's accused of helping arrange illegal appointments in the education department.
As part of his bail, he has to give up his passport and stay within the trial court's area.
Chatterjee can't hold any public office while trial continues
The whole case started when some candidates who didn't pass the teachers' eligibility test asked the court for help, which kicked off investigations by both the CBI and ED back in June 2022.
The CBI probe was ordered on June 8, 2022, followed by the FIR on June 9, 2022, and the ED case began on June 24, 2022.
Now, officials are digging into how primary and assistant school teachers were recruited.