Bengaluru airport opens Gate Z lounge aimed at Gen Z

Gate Z features food, events, sustainability

Gate Z features spots like Bubble & Brew (a chill cafe bar), The Sipping Lounge for downtime, Subway Diner with live counters, and The Amphizone for screenings or events.

The design blends a warm material palette, ambient lighting, and sustainable materials with a mix of global and local touches.

There's also AI-powered navigation to help you get around and interactive zones to keep things lively.

You can access the lounge through memberships or just walk in at reasonable rates, part of the airport's push for better experiences that don't forget about sustainability.