Bengaluru airport opens Gate Z lounge aimed at Gen Z
Bengaluru Airport just opened Gate Z, a new lounge designed with Gen Z vibes in mind: think comfort, culture, and community.
It's all about making airport waits actually enjoyable, with cozy spaces to hang out, plenty of food options, entertainment zones, and flexible seating.
While it's inspired by Gen Z values like authenticity and inclusivity, anyone can drop in.
Gate Z features food, events, sustainability
Gate Z features spots like Bubble & Brew (a chill cafe bar), The Sipping Lounge for downtime, Subway Diner with live counters, and The Amphizone for screenings or events.
The design blends a warm material palette, ambient lighting, and sustainable materials with a mix of global and local touches.
There's also AI-powered navigation to help you get around and interactive zones to keep things lively.
You can access the lounge through memberships or just walk in at reasonable rates, part of the airport's push for better experiences that don't forget about sustainability.