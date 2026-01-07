Bengaluru airport's new pick-up rules spark backlash from state minister
Karnataka's Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy isn't happy with Kempegowda International Airport's latest parking and pick-up changes.
After checking out the airport himself, he said the new rules are making things tougher for passengers—especially those using taxis—and pointed out that moving several BMTC bus bays has added to the hassle for commuters.
Minister calls for quick fixes, airport says changes are needed
Reddy has told officials to bring back all 14 BMTC bus bays at Terminal 1 (up from just seven now) and roll back taxi restrictions to how they were before.
He wants things sorted fast and plans to talk it over with Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary of Karnataka and Chairperson of BIAL.
Meanwhile, the airport says the main bus bays were only shifted to Terminal 2 at the multi-level parking facility, where a larger bus bay has been provided, and that Terminal 1 still serves as a pick-up point for busses.