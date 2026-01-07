Bengaluru airport's new pick-up rules spark backlash from state minister

Minister calls for quick fixes, airport says changes are needed

Reddy has told officials to bring back all 14 BMTC bus bays at Terminal 1 (up from just seven now) and roll back taxi restrictions to how they were before.

He wants things sorted fast and plans to talk it over with Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary of Karnataka and Chairperson of BIAL.

Meanwhile, the airport says the main bus bays were only shifted to Terminal 2 at the multi-level parking facility, where a larger bus bay has been provided, and that Terminal 1 still serves as a pick-up point for busses.