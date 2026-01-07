Delhi-NCR luxury homes: Still hot, even with sky-high pollution
Even with Delhi-NCR's air quality hitting record lows, luxury home sales are booming.
In the second half of 2025, over 5,100 homes priced above ₹5 crore found buyers—driven by high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and entrepreneurs, despite the smog.
Gurugram is leading the charge, making up 91% of these sales.
What's driving the buzz?
Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway and SPR corridors are hotspots, accounting for the majority of Gurugram's luxury housing sales.
Prices in the region jumped 30% in just one quarter to ₹15,175 per sq ft.
Meanwhile, the costliest luxury property values in Delhi hit ₹40,000 per sq ft—still much lower than Mumbai's sky-high ₹95,000+ rates.
The growth story
Gurugram rolled out nearly 9 out of every 10 new luxury units in NCR last quarter.
Capital gains on Dwarka Expressway have soared by 250% (3.5x) over five years and rental demand is up too—proof that despite tough air outside, inside these homes it's all about comfort and investment potential.