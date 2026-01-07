Delhi-NCR luxury homes: Still hot, even with sky-high pollution

Gurugram 's Dwarka Expressway and SPR corridors are hotspots, accounting for the majority of Gurugram's luxury housing sales. Prices in the region jumped 30% in just one quarter to ₹15,175 per sq ft. Meanwhile, the costliest luxury property values in Delhi hit ₹40,000 per sq ft—still much lower than Mumbai 's sky-high ₹95,000+ rates.

The growth story

Gurugram rolled out nearly 9 out of every 10 new luxury units in NCR last quarter.

Capital gains on Dwarka Expressway have soared by 250% (3.5x) over five years and rental demand is up too—proof that despite tough air outside, inside these homes it's all about comfort and investment potential.