Bengaluru couple becomes 1st pair to swim Sri Lanka-India

Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade, a Bengaluru-based couple, have made history by becoming the first pair to swim from Sri Lanka to India. The duo took on the challenging journey along the historic Ram Setu route, covering nearly 32km across the Palk Strait. They started their swim from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka at around 4:30am and reached Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu by approximately 3:15pm.

Record time Safety measures were taken during the challenging swim The couple completed the grueling swim in 10 hours and 45 minutes. Their journey was monitored by support boats, paramedics, and Indian Coast Guard personnel to ensure their safety throughout the challenging swim. After completing this mammoth task, Abdi and Prasade took to Instagram to share their excitement with followers.

Journey shared 'Still cannot believe how far we've come...' In their post, they wrote, "Still cannot believe how far we've come in just a matter of 4 years when we started learning to swim!" They also thanked their coaches Satishmata1 and Yaqoob sir, for preparing them for this challenge. The post has since gone viral with over 43 million views on social media platforms.

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