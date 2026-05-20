Bengaluru jewelry shop loses over ₹3cr to fake Delhi trader

Paresh Soni's associates flee, FIR registered

Soni's associates, Shyam and Chandrashekhar Rao, joined in:

Rao was handed nearly 1.850kg of gold ornaments on the pretext of preparing a list and photographing the jewelry designs, but then slipped away with it.

Shyam also vanished soon after.

The company quickly filed a police complaint, and an FIR is now registered as police work to track down the trio behind this elaborate scam.