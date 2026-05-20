Bengaluru jewelry shop loses over ₹3cr to fake Delhi trader
India
A Bengaluru jewelry shop lost over ₹3 crore in gold after a man named Paresh Soni, pretending to be a big-time trader from Delhi, convinced staff to bring 3kg of ornaments for a supposed bulk deal.
The meeting happened at the office of Maahi Enterprise on Sampige Road, Malleswaram, where things took an unexpected turn.
Paresh Soni's associates flee, FIR registered
Soni's associates, Shyam and Chandrashekhar Rao, joined in:
Rao was handed nearly 1.850kg of gold ornaments on the pretext of preparing a list and photographing the jewelry designs, but then slipped away with it.
Shyam also vanished soon after.
The company quickly filed a police complaint, and an FIR is now registered as police work to track down the trio behind this elaborate scam.