Bengaluru job post stirs debate over language bias
India
A Bengaluru company, Skill Sonics, is under fire for a job ad that asked for candidates who don't speak Kannada or Marathi.
Many online called the move "discriminatory," saying it disrespects local languages and talent.
The company claims it's about "diversity," but most people aren't buying it.
Social media backlash and silence from the company
The listing quickly went viral, with users demanding government action against such discriminatory practices.
Critics say excluding Kannada speakers hurts inclusivity and local pride.
So far, Skill Sonics hasn't responded publicly, leaving the public awaiting a response.