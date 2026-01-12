North India's freezing cold wave: Delhi hits 3°C, Gurgaon goes subzero India Jan 12, 2026

North India is in the grip of a serious cold snap—Delhi shivered at just 3°C, while Gurgaon saw temperatures drop to -1°C, turning dew into ice.

Even places like Chhatarpur reportedly hit -3°C, and social media is buzzing with talk of possible snowfall.

It's not just Delhi; Punjab and Rajasthan are also feeling the chill, with temperatures way below normal.