North India's freezing cold wave: Delhi hits 3°C, Gurgaon goes subzero
North India is in the grip of a serious cold snap—Delhi shivered at just 3°C, while Gurgaon saw temperatures drop to -1°C, turning dew into ice.
Even places like Chhatarpur reportedly hit -3°C, and social media is buzzing with talk of possible snowfall.
It's not just Delhi; Punjab and Rajasthan are also feeling the chill, with temperatures way below normal.
Foggy mornings and travel troubles ahead
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the cold isn't letting up soon.
Expect dense fog to hang around Uttar Pradesh till mid-January, while Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi will see foggy mornings until at least January 17.
The severe cold wave is making daily life tough—especially in Delhi where an orange alert is out and travel has been hit by low visibility.
Stay bundled up!