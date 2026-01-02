Bengaluru newlywed's suicide sparks dowry harassment probe

What happened next—and where things stand

After returning home, Ganavi attempted suicide and passed away in December 2024; sources differ on the exact date.

Suraj was questioned by police but soon fled with his family; he later died by suicide in Nagpur.

Both families have filed FIRs against each other—Ganavi's for dowry harassment and Suraj's sister-in-law for alleged threats and defamation.

Investigations are ongoing, with post-mortems and forensic checks underway to clarify what really happened.