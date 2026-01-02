Bengaluru newlywed's suicide sparks dowry harassment probe
Ganavi, a 27-year-old MBA grad from Bengaluru, died by suicide within weeks of marrying Suraj Shivanna.
Her family alleges she faced mental harassment over dowry, even after giving ₹15 lakh in cash, ₹5 lakh in gold, and household goods for the wedding.
Tensions reportedly escalated during the couple's Sri Lanka honeymoon due to issues around Ganavi's pre-marital friendship, leading to an early return.
What happened next—and where things stand
After returning home, Ganavi attempted suicide and passed away in December 2024; sources differ on the exact date.
Suraj was questioned by police but soon fled with his family; he later died by suicide in Nagpur.
Both families have filed FIRs against each other—Ganavi's for dowry harassment and Suraj's sister-in-law for alleged threats and defamation.
Investigations are ongoing, with post-mortems and forensic checks underway to clarify what really happened.