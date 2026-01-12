Bengaluru nights are about to get cooler India Jan 12, 2026

Bengaluru is in for some chillier nights this week after a recent cold wave and rain on Saturday.

The IMD says skies will be partly cloudy on January 13 and 14, with daytime highs around 23°C and nighttime lows dropping to about 16°C.

No major rain is expected, so you might want to keep that light jacket handy.