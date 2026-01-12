Next Article
Bengaluru nights are about to get cooler
India
Bengaluru is in for some chillier nights this week after a recent cold wave and rain on Saturday.
The IMD says skies will be partly cloudy on January 13 and 14, with daytime highs around 23°C and nighttime lows dropping to about 16°C.
No major rain is expected, so you might want to keep that light jacket handy.
Karnataka's weather: All over the map
Temperatures have dipped below normal across much of Karnataka.
Northern spots like Bidar and Haveri saw lows between 9°C and 15.8°C, while Bengaluru and other southern areas hovered around 16-18.5°C at night.
Meanwhile, the coast stayed warmer with temps above 22°C.
There's just a slight chance of light rain in a few southern places, but mostly it's staying dry statewide.