Cold wave shuts schools across North India India Jan 12, 2026

A harsh cold wave—with thick fog and freezing temperatures—has led to school closures and late starts in several northern states.

Many places, including parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Kashmir, have announced temporary holidays or shifted timings for students up to Class 8, with some exceptions for higher classes in certain districts.

Most changes are expected to last until mid-January. In Kashmir, however, closures extend into late February and early March.