Cold wave shuts schools across North India
A harsh cold wave—with thick fog and freezing temperatures—has led to school closures and late starts in several northern states.
Many places, including parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Kashmir, have announced temporary holidays or shifted timings for students up to Class 8, with some exceptions for higher classes in certain districts.
Most changes are expected to last until mid-January. In Kashmir, however, closures extend into late February and early March.
Why bother?
These moves help keep students safe from the worst of the cold and tricky travel conditions in the mornings.
Younger classes get extra days off or later starts to avoid early chill and fog.
Parents should check local updates since reopening dates vary by district—some schools may stay closed longer if the cold sticks around.