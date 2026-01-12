Next Article
Kerala: Three dead in head-on crash in Kozhikode
India
A late-night accident in Kozhikode, Kerala, claimed three lives early Monday when a car and a pickup van collided head-on at Kunnamangalam around 2:50am.
The victims—Nihal and Subik from the car, and Sameer, who was driving the van—didn't survive.
Rescue efforts and what happens next
Firefighters had to use hydraulic cutters to pull everyone out of the wrecked vehicles.
Sadly, all three died despite being rushed to the hospital. Two others were seriously hurt; one is still fighting for life at Kozhikode Medical College.
Police are now investigating what caused the crash while making sure those injured get proper care.