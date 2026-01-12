Next Article
German Chancellor visits India to boost trade and tech ties
India
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in India for two days, meeting PM Modi in Ahmedabad two weeks before a planned EU-India summit.
The main focus? Progressing negotiations on a free trade agreement and finding common ground on tricky issues like steel and car exports.
Why should you care?
This visit matters because it's happening as global economic pressures rise, especially from the US and China.
Germany wants to team up with India on things like critical minerals, semiconductors, and even defense deals—think $8 billion submarines.
There's also talk of making it easier for Indian healthcare workers to work in Germany, which could help both countries tackle job shortages and boost opportunities for young professionals.