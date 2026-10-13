Bengaluru police seize 317kg ganja worth ₹3.17cr arrest 2 men
India
Bengaluru police just pulled off a major drug bust, seizing 317kg of ganja valued at ₹3.17 crore and arresting two men, Vishnu, 30, and Chand Pasha, 31.
The duo was allegedly moving the stash from Odisha to Keralam when police caught them, acting on a tipoff earlier this week.
Vehicle intercepted in Kambipura probe ongoing
Police say the suspects started their trip in Keralam, rented an SUV in Bengaluru, then drove to Odisha to buy ganja at a lower price.
After spending a night back in Bengaluru, they were headed toward Keralam again when their vehicle was intercepted in Kambipura.
Officials believe more people are involved; investigations are ongoing to track others linked to the drug network.