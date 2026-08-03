Bengaluru reclaims 750km of sidewalks under Krishna Byre Gowda
India
Bengaluru just wrapped up its "Safe Footpaths" campaign, reclaiming a massive 750km of sidewalks to make walking safer and easier.
The month-long drive, led by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, focused on clearing encroachments across the city, especially in Central Bengaluru, which saw the most action.
Stricter follow-ups planned for pedestrian safety
Thanks to this push, kids and seniors can walk more comfortably around town.
While only 20% of major roads were covered (to avoid disrupting businesses), stricter follow-ups are planned, like clearing abandoned vehicles and illegal ramps.
The campaign did face some tough moments, including an attack on officials near Shivajinagar Bus Stand, but overall it's been a win for pedestrian safety.