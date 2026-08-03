Bengaluru records 2nd-driest July since 1918 with 23mm rainfall
India
July 2026 was unusually dry for Bengaluru, with only 23mm of rain, making it the city's second-driest July since records began 108 years ago.
For context, July usually brings around 80 to 100mm.
The last time rainfall dipped this low was way back in 1918.
Bengaluru water board says supplies adequate
Even with the dry spell, Bengaluru's overall yearly rainfall is still on track thanks to strong pre-monsoon showers earlier in the year.
The city's water board says there's enough water to last seven to eight months, so no need to panic yet.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects monsoon rains to pick up between August 6 and 12, but they might not stick around for long.
August through early October are key months that could help make up for July's shortfall.