Bengaluru records 2nd-driest July since 1918 with 23mm rainfall

Even with the dry spell, Bengaluru's overall yearly rainfall is still on track thanks to strong pre-monsoon showers earlier in the year.

The city's water board says there's enough water to last seven to eight months, so no need to panic yet.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects monsoon rains to pick up between August 6 and 12, but they might not stick around for long.

August through early October are key months that could help make up for July's shortfall.