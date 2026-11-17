Bengaluru Tech Summit highlights AI & beyond, India chip push
The Bengaluru Tech Summit is on, and India's semiconductor scene is getting a lot of attention.
With more than 1,800 exhibitors under the "AI & Beyond" theme, leaders are talking about building stronger supplier networks and boosting productivity to compete worldwide.
Tata Electronics is leading the charge with a fab in Gujarat and a packaging plant in Assam.
Chipmakers secure suppliers, R&D and gasses
Tata Electronics is teaming up with more than 1,200 suppliers and using AI to work smarter. They're also sending engineers to Taiwan for training.
Meanwhile, Applied Materials plans to expand its Bengaluru research center, COO Radhika Viswanathan says, bringing material innovations into equipment is key for better results.
INOX Air Products is making sure all the gasses needed for chip-making are pure and ready, helping make homegrown manufacturing more sustainable without just relying on government support.