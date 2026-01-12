Bengaluru techie scammed of ₹1.53L in AI-powered sextortion India Jan 12, 2026

A Bengaluru man was tricked out of ₹1.53 lakh after cybercriminals used an AI-generated woman on the dating app Happn to lure him into an intimate video call.

Without his consent, his nude images were recorded and he was threatened with exposure unless he paid up.

Pressured by the threats, he transferred money from his own and a friend's bank accounts to the scammers.