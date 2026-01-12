Bengaluru techie scammed of ₹1.53L in AI-powered sextortion
A Bengaluru man was tricked out of ₹1.53 lakh after cybercriminals used an AI-generated woman on the dating app Happn to lure him into an intimate video call.
Without his consent, his nude images were recorded and he was threatened with exposure unless he paid up.
Pressured by the threats, he transferred money from his own and a friend's bank accounts to the scammers.
What's happening now?
After repeated extortion demands, the victim reported the case to police, who confirmed that "Ishani" was actually an AI avatar—likely part of a larger cyber extortion network.
Police are tracking digital trails and have warned dating app users: "Do not engage in intimate video calls with unknown persons and never share private content," highlighting how these scams are becoming more common in India's online dating scene.