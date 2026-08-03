Bengaluru tenant Manjunath arrested for allegedly filming landlady near bathroom
India
A Bengaluru woman allegedly caught her tenant, Manjunath, secretly recording her near the bathroom window.
She'd been renting to him for five years, but noticed something off on July 27 and checked nearby CCTV footage.
Turns out, it allegedly showed Manjunath running away. She quickly filed a police complaint, and he was arrested.
Phone search found alleged landlady videos
When police searched Manjunath's phone, they allegedly found several videos of the landlady.
He's now facing charges, and authorities are checking if any of these videos were shared elsewhere.