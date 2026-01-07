Bengaluru tops as India's most women-friendly city

Other details:

Chennai landed second place thanks to strong safety measures and good access to healthcare and education.

Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai rounded out the top five for their balanced social and work environments.

Gurugram made a big leap from ninth to sixth place because of its rapid industrial growth.

The report also highlighted that southern cities are leading the way in inclusivity for women this year, with more Tier-2 cities making it into the rankings—showing positive changes beyond just the metros.