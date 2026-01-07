India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train is here: Launching January 2024

This sleeper zooms at up to 180km/h, with cozy ergonomic berths, better cushioning, redesigned ladders, and automatic doors. You'll get quieter rides thanks to noise reduction tech, plus safety features like the KAVACH anti-collision system and CCTV cameras. Meals are included in your ticket—expect Assamese flavors from Guwahati and Bengali dishes from Howrah.

Why does it matter?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to reduce journey time compared to existing overnight expresses.

The fares (which include meals) are ₹2,300 for 3AC, ₹3,000 for 2AC, and ₹3,600 for 1AC—so you get a premium experience without paying flight prices.

If you're looking for a faster and comfier way to travel overnight between Kolkata and Guwahati, this could be your new go-to option.