Vande Bharat sleeper train set to debut January 2025

India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train is rolling out in January 2025, with PM Modi set to flag it off. The overnight route will connect Guwahati and Howrah, making long journeys more comfortable and budget-friendly for middle-class travelers.

What's inside? This 16-coach, fully air-conditioned train packs in modern comforts—think Wi-Fi, USB ports, automatic doors, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, and the Kavach safety system.

With a design speed of up to 180km/h and operational speeds of 120-130km/h on the Howrah-Guwahati route, and ergonomic berths across three classes (823 total beds), it's designed for both speed and a good night's rest.

Ticket prices & plans Fares start at ₹2,300 for three-tier AC, ₹3,000 for two-tier AC, and ₹3,600 for first-class AC—with meals included.

Twelve trains are on track by end of 2025.