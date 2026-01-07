Next Article
UP braces for major cold wave: 40 districts on alert
The IMD has sounded a "cold day" warning for 40 districts across Uttar Pradesh, with chilly winds and thick fog making things extra tough—especially in central areas.
This cold snap is expected to last until January 8, thanks to icy winds blowing in from the north.
Quick action: Bonfires, blankets, and shelters
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told local officials to step up support by setting up public bonfires, handing out blankets, and opening shelters for anyone struggling with the cold.
Cities like Lucknow and Fatehpur are also under an orange alert for dense fog.
In Gorakhpur alone, 19 shelters have been opened by the district administration, which can accommodate about 1,000 people—making sure no one is left out in the cold.