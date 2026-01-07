UP braces for major cold wave: 40 districts on alert

Quick action: Bonfires, blankets, and shelters

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told local officials to step up support by setting up public bonfires, handing out blankets, and opening shelters for anyone struggling with the cold.

Cities like Lucknow and Fatehpur are also under an orange alert for dense fog.

In Gorakhpur alone, 19 shelters have been opened by the district administration, which can accommodate about 1,000 people—making sure no one is left out in the cold.