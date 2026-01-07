Next Article
Delhi riots accused seeks bail after SC's relief to 5
India
Salim Malik, accused of helping organize the anti-CAA/NRC protests in Chand Bagh, has filed for bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
He's facing charges like criminal conspiracy, managing protest site logistics, making speeches that allegedly incited violence, and being involved in arson during the riots.
Malik asks for bail like his co-accused; case status
Malik is requesting bail on the same grounds as Mohd Saleem Khan, who just got relief from the Supreme Court.
He says their roles were similar and argues for equal treatment.
Out of 20 accused in this case, seven—including Malik—are still in jail while others are out on strict bail terms.
The next hearing is set for January 8.