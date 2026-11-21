During the scuffle, one of Ameen's friends pulled out a gun, but Pasha managed to grab the firearm, during which one bullet reportedly fell to the ground.

The group then sped away on a scooter, taking the weapon with them.

Police have registered a case under Sections 109, 115(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27(1) of the Arms Act against Syed Ameen, Afan and two unidentified persons.

Investigations are ongoing as police search for the suspects and gather more evidence.