Bhagal, Banaskantha, Gujarat 3rd clash: 11 arrested, illegal houses demolished
Bhagal village in Banaskantha, Gujarat, saw more communal clashes, making it the third such incident there in a month.
Police have arrested 11 people on attempted murder charges, and local authorities used heavy machinery to demolish illegal houses under tight security to keep things calm.
Police in Bhagal examine viral videos
The trouble reportedly started when a mob targeted another community.
Now, police are analyzing viral videos from the scene to track down more suspects, so further arrests could happen soon.
Security has been stepped up in Bhagal after earlier incidents, including one against Dalits during Diwali.
Officials say they're mapping out how these incidents unfolded to help prevent more violence and bring some peace back to the area.