Bhagal video shows accused men beaten while police stand by
A troubling video from Bhagal village, Gujarat, is making the rounds online.
It shows at least nine men accused of clashes or violence being hit with a belt by two people, allegedly linked to law enforcement, while uniformed officers stand by.
Arrests tied to Bhagal Diwali protests
The arrests tie back to over a month of communal tension in Bhagal. Things escalated after protests over buffalo killings and attacks on Dalit community members during Diwali.
Police responded by demolishing illegal structures linked to the accused and recreating crime scenes for their investigation.
The men now face serious charges like attempted murder, while authorities continue scanning videos to identify more suspects.
This incident has put a spotlight on police accountability and human rights in India.