Bhagwant Mann announces ₹1cr to Iqbal Singh's family, total ₹2cr
India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced ₹1 crore in compensation for the family of ASI Iqbal Singh, who was tragically shot dead in Tarn Taran while he was returning home.
With an insurance payout from HDFC Bank, the total support for Singh's family now stands at ₹2 crore.
Police honor ASI Iqbal Singh
Singh will receive full police honors, with Punjab's top police officers and officials paying heartfelt tributes online.
The police have promised to stand by his family and honor his legacy.