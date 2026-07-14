Bhagwant Mann caps Punjab private school fee hikes at 5%
Big news for students and parents in Punjab. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann just rolled out new rules to stop private schools from hiking fees too much.
From now on, schools can only raise fees by up to 5% each year, including tuition and all mandatory charges.
If a school has bumped up fees more than 15% over the past three years, they'll have to refund the extra money to parents.
Schools also need to upload four years' worth of fee records online within 10 days.
About 7,800 private schools affected
These changes impact about 7,800 private schools across Punjab, so roughly 3.2 million students and their families get some relief.
If a school ignores the rules, they could face fines between ₹50,000 and ₹100,000 or even lose their affiliation after repeated violations.
Mann called this move "historic" and thanked Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for backing it, saying it is a big step toward making education fairer for everyone in Punjab.