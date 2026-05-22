Bhagwant Mann launches statewide drive to remove dangerous stray dogs
India
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has kicked off a statewide drive to remove stray dogs after the Supreme Court said dangerous or incurably sick strays could be euthanized for public safety.
The campaign, launched today, will follow animal welfare rules to make sure it's handled responsibly.
Bhagwant Mann stresses humane lawful removals
Mann emphasized that the process will be humane and stick to legal guidelines.
He also highlighted the need to protect children, seniors, and families from rising dog attacks, echoing the Supreme Court's concern that people should feel safe in public spaces.