Bhagwant Mann led government to act against 'Maha hartal' participants
Punjab's government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is moving to identify and act against employees who joined today's huge Maha Hartal strike.
Thousands of staff and pensioners walked out, demanding overdue pay adjustments and a return to the Old Pension Scheme, causing major disruptions in services like hospital OPDs.
Over 150 Punjab organizations back strike
The protest was backed by over 150 organizations, representing around 750,000 employees and pensioners across the state.
Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of "taking revenge" against government employees and cautioned against harsh measures.
Talks broke down after union reps were not granted a meeting with Mann, turning the standoff into a bigger headache for the government, especially with elections on the horizon.