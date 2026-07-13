Bhagwat family chased 15km in Nashik after alleged molestation
India
A day out at Bhavli Dam in Nashik took a scary turn for the Bhagwat family when a woman from their group was allegedly molested.
When they spoke up, the group of men chased their car for 15km and tried to smash it with sticks and rods.
Thankfully, the family got away and reported everything to the police.
Nashik police jointly search accused
Police teams are now searching for the attackers, who are still on the run. The incident turned into a nightmare.
Joint teams from the Nashik city and rural police are searching for the accused who are on the run.