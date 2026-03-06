Bhai Dooj visit turns fatal for teen in MP India Mar 06, 2026

A tragic incident in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh has left everyone shaken—a 16-year-old named Bharat Vishwakarma was attacked and killed while on his way to visit his sister for Bhai Dooj.

According to senior cop HR Pandey, the accused, Gudda Patel, used a rod and hammer in the attack and then reportedly committed further disturbing acts at the scene.

The brutality of what happened has deeply unsettled locals.