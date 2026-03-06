Bhai Dooj visit turns fatal for teen in MP
India
A tragic incident in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh has left everyone shaken—a 16-year-old named Bharat Vishwakarma was attacked and killed while on his way to visit his sister for Bhai Dooj.
According to senior cop HR Pandey, the accused, Gudda Patel, used a rod and hammer in the attack and then reportedly committed further disturbing acts at the scene.
The brutality of what happened has deeply unsettled locals.
Accused fled after attack
Police arrested Patel after he fled the scene.
Senior officer HR Pandey confirmed the attack took place around 1:30pm at Emaliya Chowk.
The case is under investigation as people try to understand why this happened.
Many in the community are still reeling from the violence.