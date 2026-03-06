Bhavnagar hits 38degC in early March, Rajkot-Ahmedabad follow suit

IMD warns of health risks, water shortages, power issues

This early heatwave isn't just uncomfortable—it could mean more health risks, water shortages, and power issues, especially for kids, the elderly, and anyone working outside.

The IMD says temps will stay high until March 6 before dipping a bit over the weekend.

Authorities have been advised to ensure the operational readiness of cooling shelters and adequate drinking water supply to help everyone get through this heat safely.