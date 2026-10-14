Bhopal man allegedly assaulted wife with bottle gourd over cheating
A disturbing case of domestic violence has surfaced in Bhopal, where a man allegedly attacked his wife after accusing her of cheating.
The incident happened at their home on Tuesday, with the husband, who was reportedly drunk, using a bottle gourd to assault her in front of their children.
Thankfully, the woman is now stable in the hospital.
Police register serious charges, search husband
On Tuesday, the husband had taken her to a hospital to get her examined over the husband's suspicions, but things escalated badly once they got home.
People in the area intervened during an earlier argument and counseled the couple, but it turned violent later.
Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said serious charges have been registered against the accused and officers are actively searching for the husband so legal action can move forward.