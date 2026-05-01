Bhopal police raise ₹30,000 reward, dowry probe seeks Samarth Singh

Early findings suggest Twisha Sharma suicide

Early findings suggest Sharma died by suicide, with neck marks pointing to hanging.

Her family wanted a second postmortem outside Madhya Pradesh, but the court said no, citing jurisdiction limits.

For now, her body is being kept in cold storage with limited preservation.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has promised full support and even asked for a CBI probe.

The National Commission for Women wants updates within a week, and local groups are calling for a fair investigation.