Bhopal police raise ₹30,000 reward, dowry probe seeks Samarth Singh
India
Bhopal police have bumped up the reward to ₹30,000 for any leads on Samarth Singh, who is still missing, the husband of late actress Twisha Sharma.
A special investigation team is digging into the case as a dowry death, and a lookout notice has gone out for Singh.
Early findings suggest Twisha Sharma suicide
Early findings suggest Sharma died by suicide, with neck marks pointing to hanging.
Her family wanted a second postmortem outside Madhya Pradesh, but the court said no, citing jurisdiction limits.
For now, her body is being kept in cold storage with limited preservation.
Meanwhile, the chief minister has promised full support and even asked for a CBI probe.
The National Commission for Women wants updates within a week, and local groups are calling for a fair investigation.