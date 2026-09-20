Bibek Debroy listed in Delhi draft roll, 33.1L flagged
In a surprising mix-up, late economist Bibek Debroy, who died in 2024, has been listed as a 70-year-old voter in Delhi's new draft electoral roll.
This oddity isn't just about one name; it's part of a much bigger issue, with 33.1 lakh electors flagged either for one of 11 "logical discrepancies" or for "no mapping" with the previous SIR roll during the recent Special Intensive Revision.
Delhi issues notices to flagged electors
More than 33 lakh entries, including names like Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have been marked for problems like mismatched information or missing records.
Everyone flagged is getting verification notices, but for well-known figures like Debroy, booth-level officers will handle checks at their addresses (no need for personal hearings).
All these glitches need fixing by October 29 before the final voter list drops on November 4.