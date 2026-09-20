Bibek Debroy listed in Delhi draft roll, 33.1L flagged

In a surprising mix-up, late economist Bibek Debroy, who died in 2024, has been listed as a 70-year-old voter in Delhi's new draft electoral roll.

This oddity isn't just about one name; it's part of a much bigger issue, with 33.1 lakh electors flagged either for one of 11 "logical discrepancies" or for "no mapping" with the previous SIR roll during the recent Special Intensive Revision.