Bihar Assembly roof collapses ahead of foundation day event
On Friday morning, part of the Bihar Assembly's portico roof suddenly collapsed—just missing several MLAs walking in.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the timing couldn't be worse: this happened right before a big Foundation Day event with national leaders set to attend.
Embarrassment for Bihar government ahead of big event
The Assembly had just spent crores on fresh renovations for the budget session, so seeing chunks of debris fall has prompted embarrassment, safety concerns and calls for accountability.
With Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister Kiren Rijiju due at the celebration, it's a pretty awkward moment for those in charge.
RJD's Rabri Devi uses moment to attack Nitish Kumar
Inside the House, RJD MLA Kumar Sarvjeet called the incident "extremely dangerous," pointing out how close members came to getting hurt.
Speaker Prem Kumar promised an investigation and action.
Meanwhile, outside, former CM Rabri Devi used the moment to slam Nitish Kumar's government over alleged vote rigging and MLA-buying—turning a safety scare into fresh political drama.