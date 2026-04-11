Bihar bars government doctors from private practice under Saat Nischay-3
India
Big update from Bihar: the state government just announced that doctors working in government hospitals can no longer do private practice.
This move, part of the Saat Nischay-3 plan, is all about making sure public health care gets doctors' full attention and time.
Bihar Health Department to issue guidelines
Now, all government hospital doctors have to focus only on their public duties during work hours: no side gigs allowed.
The Health Department will soon issue detailed implementation guidelines and separate compensation guidelines for a non-practising allowance, subject to approval.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says it's about making health care more accessible and reliable for everyone in Bihar.