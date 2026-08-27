Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary conducts aerial survey after Nepal floods
Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took to the skies on Thursday to check out flood-affected areas after devastating flash floods in Nepal spilled over into Bihar.
The disaster has already claimed at least 162 lives in Nepal and affected border areas like Bagaha, Valmikinagar, Bettiah, and Motihari.
Choudhary's aerial survey focused on how relief work is going and what's being done to keep people safe.
Valmikinagar barrage opens all 36 gates
Choudhary told officials to act fast for residents' safety, saying on X that helping those affected is the government's top priority.
He was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit during the survey.
Meanwhile, with water levels rising in the Gandak River, all 36 gates of the Valmikinagar barrage were opened as a precaution.
Water discharge from the barrage fell from 1.50 lakh cusecs at 11pm on Wednesday to 1.04 lakh cusecs by Thursday morning.