Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary conducts aerial survey after Nepal floods

Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took to the skies on Thursday to check out flood-affected areas after devastating flash floods in Nepal spilled over into Bihar.

The disaster has already claimed at least 162 lives in Nepal and affected border areas like Bagaha, Valmikinagar, Bettiah, and Motihari.

Choudhary's aerial survey focused on how relief work is going and what's being done to keep people safe.