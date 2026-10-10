Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary disburses ₹1,237.48cr to over 1.8cr pensioners
Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary just sent ₹1,237.48 crore straight into the bank accounts of more than 1.8 crore people as part of the state's social security pension scheme.
This happened on Bihar Pension Day, a monthly event to make sure seniors, people with disabilities, and widows get their pensions on time.
Samrat Choudhary calls for verification campaign
Choudhary asked officials to double-check that everyone who qualifies actually gets their money and wants local leaders to help verify payments during village visits.
Samrat Choudhary said, "A special campaign should be conducted to ensure that no eligible person remains deprived of the social security pension."
The pension amount was bumped up from ₹400 to ₹1,100 per month under former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, part of a bigger push for social support and a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).