Bihar floods ease, 34.31L relieved as rivers remain above danger
India
Floods in Bihar are finally easing up as water levels start to fall or stabilize in many districts, bringing some relief to approximately 34.31 lakh people.
Still, the rivers, Ganga, Kosi, and Gandak, are running above danger marks in several spots, so the threat is not over yet.
Bihar runs 432 kitchens feeding 10L+
The state government is stepping up support with 432 community kitchens feeding more than 10 lakh people and 14 relief camps sheltering 12,294 people.
Evacuations are ongoing with 1,832 boats and help from disaster response teams.
Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also visited affected areas to make sure rescue work stays on track.