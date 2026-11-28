Bihar leads Indian states in company growth, 15% annual rise
Bihar just topped the charts for active company growth, clocking a 15% annual growth rate from 2015 to 2026 and reaching 58,117 active companies by June 2026.
This big jump reflects how much more confident and ambitious entrepreneurs in Bihar have become lately.
Samrat Choudhary credits Bihar business climate
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary says it's all thanks to a friendlier business climate and the energy of young founders.
Bihar outpaced states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (both at 13%), as well as Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi, showing it's quickly turning into a hot spot for new ideas, jobs, and self-made success.